Andrelton Simmons goes down to a knee to get Angels out of hole

In honor of Vladimir Guerrero, the Angels reached out offensively and got a hold of something special.

What appeared to be a fourth straight loss turned into a 7-6 win Saturday against the Houston Astros on a night the Angels inducted Guerrero into their Hall of Fame.

The Angels erased a 6-1 deficit with two runs in the seventh inning and four runs in the eighth inning, capped by Andrelton Simmons’ three-run home run.

Simmons hit the first pitch from Tyler Clippard into the Houston bullpen to send the crowd of 41,101 at Angel Stadium into a frenzy after a mostly dormant night at the plate.

The Angels were in danger of losing their fourth straight, which would have been their longest streak since they dropped six in a row in April.

But Kole Calhoun, who hit a home run in the second inning, got it started with a single in the seventh, and Simmons followed with a double. Luis Valbuena and C.J. Cron drove in runs to draw the Angels to 6-3.

Calhoun and Albert Pujols singled in the eighth and came home on Simmons’ blast, his 14th this season.

It overshadowed a rare rut for Mike Trout, who drew a walk in the eighth but is hitless (0-for-11) in four games, his longest such stretch this season.

Reliever Blake Parker retired the side, including a strikeout of Alex Bregman to end the game and wrap-up the Angels’ 38th come-from-behind win this season. Parker got his second save.

The Angels tend to do things the hard way this season, and it didn’t help that starter Tyler Skaggs got into a 2-0 deficit in the first inning. Josh Reddick fought through a 10-pitch at bat for a two-run single following a single by Bregman and a walk to Yuli Garriel.

Skaggs balked in a run in the second inning after he allowed two hits, including a double inside the first-base line to Jake Marisnick. An error by Valbuena, who couldn’t field a ground ball cleanly, made it 4-0.

Marisnick, the No.9 hitter, extended it to 5-1 with a fourth inning home run. George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the seventh inning, his career-high tying 29th, for a 6-1 lead.

Guerrero’s name was mowed into center field, and he took part in a pre-game ceremony with Garret Anderson, Rod Carew, Chuck Finley, Bobby Grich, Bobby Knoop, Tim Salmon and Mike Witt.

It is a separate honor from having his number retired, but one of many anticipated post-career accolades. Guerrero, who won the 2004 American League MVP with the Angels and finished his career as a nine-time All-Star, would be the first Baseball Hall of Fame inductee to go in with an Angels cap, if he chooses them over the Montreal Expos.

“I don’t know yet,” Guerrero said before the game through an interpreter. “I have great years here with the Angels. I have great years with the Expos, but I won’t make the decision now.”

Guerrero fell short of Hall of Fame criteria in January when he got 71.7 percent of the vote - 75 percent is required.

“I was very close,” Guerrero said. “But I wait here, [hope] with God, that next year I can make it.”

The next step in Guerrero’s legacy would be for the Angels to retire his No.27. Of course, Trout wears that number.

“He’s done a very, very, very good job,” Guerrero said. “He’s embraced the No.27.”

Short hops

Garrett Richards will start in triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday and will likely pitch three innings, Scioscia said … Yunel Escobar (right oblique strain) might begin a rehabilitation assignment early next week … Mike Morin was optioned to Salt Lake.