Angels hope Luis Valbuena's big knock spurs the miraculous

If the Angels pull off the miraculous, the at-bat that propelled them will be clear.

With the bases loaded in a tied seventh inning Sunday at Minute Maid Park, third baseman Luis Valbuena battled Chris Devenski to 11 pitches, fouling off five offerings before the changeup he wanted appeared.

When it did, Valbuena drove it to the right-field wall, ferociously flipped his bat, and scooted to second base. His double supplied the difference in the Angels’ 7-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs’ mishaps began with a first-inning curveball that spun into Jose Altuve’s cleat. When Carlos Correa next singled into right field, shortstop Andrelton Simmons deked like he wouldn’t cut off the throw to third, then did, and fired to first to try to catch Correa off the base. It was unsuccessful, but Simmons soon changed course and helped run down Altuve between third and home.

Simmons nearly ran into an umpire on his way off the field, so energized he was. But it worked. And the Angels kept up their effort throughout the night, disappointing the 36,756 assembled fans for Houston’s last regular-season home game.

Now, they must carry the momentum to Chicago, where they were scheduled to check into their hotel around 4 a.m. Monday and play later in the day. Such is the inconvenience foisted upon teams scheduled on Sunday Night Baseball, which had not featured the Angels in more than two years.

The Angels scored once in the third, on a double, walk, and groundout, and again in the fourth, on a Brandon Phillips solo home run.

In between, Skaggs unraveled. He obtained two quick outs to begin the third, then hit an Astro, allowed Alex Bregman a homer, walked two, and surrendered a two-run double to Evan Gattis. Backup began to warm behind him, but Skaggs forged on, finishing two more innings unscathed.

In the fifth, the Angels loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, then drew two more walks to tie it. They loaded the bases in the seventh, too, on a single, walk, and an error, before Valbuena delivered the double to push them ahead.

Their two-run lead was their largest in eight days, and at first it did not last a pitch into the bottom of the seventh. George Springer crushed Cam Bedrosian’s first offering for a solo homer.

But Justin Upton, the Angels’ trusty August 31 acquisition, stretched the lead back to two in the eighth, sending his own solo shot to right. He has homered seven times in 21 games as an Angel.

Yusmeiro Petit and Blake Parker split the duties of recording the Angels’ last six necessary outs.

Short hops

The Angels remain 4 ½ back of the final wild card spot after the Twins defeated the Tigers 10-4. ...

After Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first major leaguer to protest against inequality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem, Angels manager Mike Scioscia spoke to his team before Sunday’s game, assuring players they had the organization’s support if they chose to protest during the national anthem.

“It’s a personal time,” the manager said. “As an organization, we feel that guys are free to use that personal time for whatever personal expression they might have.” On Sunday, no players from either team visibly demonstrated. …

Left-hander Andrew Heaney threw a standard bullpen session before the game. His plan is to throw another one Tuesday, then start the Thursday finale of this seven-game road trip in Chicago. He has been out since Sept. 9 because of shoulder soreness.

