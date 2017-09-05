Angels beat Athletics 8-7 in Garrett Richards' return

With every 96-mph fastball delivered with ease, Garrett Richards strengthened the Angels’ playoff dreams. With every 90-mph slider spun out of reach, Richards supplied hope. But the end came quickly, and for the next week, until he’s back on a major league mound, that hope will have to suffice.

Richards desires to prove he can be depended on, and the Angels need Richards to reach their goals this year.

“When he’s right,” teammate Kole Calhoun said, “he’s a guy who is a frontline starter, a No. 1 for a lot of teams. To get a guy back like that who hopefully feels good and can definitely help us going forward is big.”

In the Angels’ 8-7 victory in 10 innings Tuesday, both parties took a step toward their ambitions at the Oakland Coliseum, an odd place for an event so important to the Angels. Midweek night games at this spacious, empty facility can take on the feeling of community theater, the athletes performing for a select few, with periods of noticeable quiet.

Richards pitched his first game of the season in the same situation, a Wednesday exactly five months ago. That night, Richards tore through the Athletics lineup until he felt pain in his right biceps in the fifth inning. He didn’t pick up a baseball for 100 days. This was his return, a bit unconventional, as Richards knew going in taht he would throw only 50 or so pitches.

Conveniently, he required only five pitches to finish the first inning, each Athletic biting on the bait he threw at the strike zone’s edges. He struck out two men in the second and needed only 14 more. The third inning was not different in results, but a bit in ease. Richards issued a seven-pitch walk to Matt Chapman, then gave up a grounder to Boog Powell that evaded second baseman Brandon Phillips’ grasp. Richards traversed that traffic.

As Blake Wood began to warm behind him, Richards found the fourth more difficult. To begin, Jed Lowrie punched his 42nd double of the season into left field and Khris Davis lined a first-pitch fastball into center for a single. Because it appeared as if Mike Trout might catch it, Lowrie could not score, and up came Matt Olson. Richards struck him out, then hung a slider to Chad Pinder, who pounded it to the left-field wall.

That produced Oakland’s first run and forced Richards’ exit at 52 pitches. In relief, Wood worked out of the jam and then handled the next inning, where he was hit with a barrage of two-out home runs. First, it was Matt Joyce, then Davis, then Olson, the three scoring four runs and forcing his departure.

The Angels threatened often against starter Kendall Graveman, who fought control issues. C.J. Cron started a third-inning rally by walking, and Martin Maldonado and Phillips got it going by singling. Trout and Justin Upton walked, Upton’s forcing in the inning’s second run and bringing up Albert Pujols with the bases loaded. He notched a sacrifice fly for a third run.

Come the fifth, Trout stood on second after reaching on a fielder’s choice, and third base coach Ron Roenicke sent him home when Upton laced a single into left. The throw from Joyce beat Trout to the plate, and catcher Bruce Maxwell tagged him in time. Upton took second on the throw, though, and he scored easily when Pujols singled into center field.

Against two relievers in the sixth, the Angels managed another mini-rally culminating in a two-run home run from Cron. That pushed them back ahead 6-5, but they did not stay there for long. Manager Mike Scioscia quickly pulled a struggling Scribner, only to see Deolis Guerra experience the same results. Noe Ramirez became the third pitcher of the inning but the first to have success.

So it continued, the teams matching each other until pinch-hitter Ben Revere punched the go-ahead single to left in the 10th and Eduardo Paredes recorded his first save.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and in a 3-and-2 count, Lowrie flied out to center, the Angels infielders holding up their hands in anticipation until Trout caught it.

Short hops

Before the game, the Angels added Guerra to their active roster, bringing their current total of pitchers to 18. To make room for Guerra and Richards, the Angels designated for assignment right-handers Mike Morin and Vicente Campos. … They will activate right-hander Bud Norris from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, although the right knee soreness that has hindered him for most of the season has not yet healed. He will try to pitch through it for the season’s final month, then explore his options to fix the problem in the offseason.

