Angels fall to Athletics 7-3 in spring training

The Oakland Athletics defeated the Angels 7-3 on Monday in a Cactus League game at Mesa, Ariz.
AT THE PLATE: Justin Upton and Albert Pujols both had run-scoring singles as manager Mike Scioscia started what could be the opening-day lineup March 29 when the Angels and A's meet again, in Oakland. Kole Calhoun had a sacrifice fly. Leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler singled, walked and scored twice. Kinsler has reached base nine times in 17 plate appearances.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Tyler Skaggs went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits and striking out four. This was his second straight start against an American League West team, prompting Skaggs to show his changeup more. "I have to put it in their heads that I still have one," he said. Jose Alvarez has given up one hit in four innings. After three scoreless appearances, Keynan Middleton gave up four runs.
EXTRA BASES: Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to throw the equivalent of four innings or about 60 pitches Friday in a "B" game at noon MST at Tempe Diablo Stadium. … The Angels will face their second tough left-hander in three days Friday when they match up against Jon Lester. They were shut out over three innings Wednesday by Clayton Kershaw.
UP NEXT: Chicago Cubs at noon PST Friday at Sloan Park. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.