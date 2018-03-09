Angels fall to Athletics 7-3 in spring training

ON THE MOUND: Starter Tyler Skaggs went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits and striking out four. This was his second straight start against an American League West team, prompting Skaggs to show his changeup more. "I have to put it in their heads that I still have one," he said. Jose Alvarez has given up one hit in four innings. After three scoreless appearances, Keynan Middleton gave up four runs.