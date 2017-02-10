Angels acquire right-handed pitcher Austin Adams from Indians

The Angels on Friday agreed to send a player to be named later or cash to Cleveland in exchange for right-hander Austin Adams.

Adams, 30, has a 6.29 earned-run average in 53 career appearances, all in relief. He split last season between the Indians and their triple-A affiliate.

To make room for Adams on their 40-man roster, the Angels designated Deolis Guerra for assignment. Guerra logged a 3.21 ERA in 44 relief appearances for the club last season. A Rule 5 selection, the 27-year-old right-hander did not make the team out of spring training but over time became one of Manager Mike Scioscia’s preferred bullpen options. He walked only seven men in 53 1/3 innings.

Adams has never demonstrated similar control, but he did strike out 41 men in 37 2/3 triple-A innings. He’s known to possess a powerful fastball.

Angels pitchers and catchers must report to Arizona for spring training by Tuesday.

