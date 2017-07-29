There was some relief with Angels' latest victory, 6-5 over Blue Jays

Forced into a bullpen game because of another pitching injury, the Angels withstood a faltering performance from their relievers and came back to beat Toronto, 6-5, on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

The winning rally came together quickly with one out in the ninth inning against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna. Kole Calhoun smoked a single up the middle, Martin Maldonado took a pitch off his armguard, and Ben Revere doubled down the right-field line. That halved the Angels’ two-run deficit, and they soon tied the score on a wild pitch.

Cliff Pennington then lifted a sacrifice fly to shallow center field. Revere ran hard and slid head-first to beat the throw home.

Called upon for the bottom of the ninth, Bud Norris walked two Blue Jays and threw away a pickoff attempt, but still recorded his 16th save. He induced a key double play from Jose Bautista to end it.

Thrust into a starting role for the first time this year, Yusmeiro Petit handled the first three innings without issue, just as he was asked to do. As he began the bottom of the third, Troy Scribner began to stretch in the Angels’ bullpen, readying to make his major league debut. Because Petit kept his pitch count low, he went out for the fourth and gave up hits to the first two Blue Jays he faced, Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak.

He then struck out Kendrys Morales. When Steve Pearce lined out to right, Donaldson tagged up for third. Kole Calhoun’s throw went to Andrelton Simmons, who threw aggressively to third and overshot his target. The throw went into the stands and Donaldson scored.

One month had passed since the last error committed by an Angels position player.

For the fifth, Angels manager Mike Scioscia skipped over Scribner in favor of rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton, who surrendered two runs on a walk and two doubles.

The Angels mustered only one Mike Trout infield single until the sixth inning, when Shane Robinson whacked a single on reliever Francisco Liriano’s first pitch of the frame. With one out, Yunel Escobar and Trout mashed back-to-back singles to score Robinson. Up came Albert Pujols, who came to bat having failed to reach base in 23 consecutive plate appearances. That stretch was a career-high. He then worked a five-pitch walk to load the bases.

C.J. Cron struck out, but Simmons ripped a 99-mph single into left field, scoring two to tie it.

Toronto vaulted ahead in the sixth against Scribner when Pearce lined a one-out single before Miguel Montero launched a changeup 421 feet to center for a two-run home run.

Scribner handled two more innings without trouble, as Donaldson, Bautista and the Blue Jays’ other big bats pounced on early offerings, hit them hard, but flied out. Scribner’s last six outs came via the air.

In their half of the eighth, the Angels drew Joe Smith, the Blue Jays’ set-up man who’s having a resurgent season after struggling as an Angel a year ago. He walked Escobar to bring up Trout, who cherishes facing his friend.

On Saturday, he swung early at the first pitch and fouled it back, then swung again and flied out. Smith struck out Pujols, which meant Pujols’ hitless streak stretched to 24 at-bats. Pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena flied out to the warning track, and Smith was out of it.

The Angels (51-54) rose to five games behind an American League wild-card qualifying spot. Kansas City, the best of five teams they’re chasing, plays tonight.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura