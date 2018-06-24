Angels fight back but fall to Blue Jays in extras

Kendrys Morales drove a two-out, pinch-hit solo home run into the right-field seats off Angels reliever Hansel Robles in the 10th inning on Sunday to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory before 33,102 in Angel Stadium.
Robles, a hard-throwing right-hander who was making his Angels debut after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets last week, struck out Justin Smoak with a 97-mph fastball to open the 10th inning and got Kevin Pillar to ground out to second.
Morales, hitting for shortstop Aledmys Diaz, crushed a 2-and-1 slider that caught too much of the plate for his eighth homer of the season and a 7-6 lead. Tyler Clippard yielded a leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th but retired the next three batters to nail down the victory.
Diaz and right fielder Curtis Granderson each hit solo home runs off Angels reliever Noe Ramirez in the sixth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
Toronto pushed the lead to 6-3 in the eighth when Diaz reached on a three-base error by Angels reliever Deck McGuire, who threw wildly past first base on a chopper to the mound, and scored on Luke Maile’s sacrifice fly.
The Blue Jays then handed the Angels three unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth. Albert Pujols reached with one out when second baseman Devon Travis fielded his grounder behind the bag and one-hopped his throw to first for an error.
Toronto left-hander Aaron Loup replaced John Axford and got pinch-hitter David Fletcher to fly to left for the second out. Andrelton Simmons followed with a grounder to third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who made a nice back-hand stop of the ball but threw low and wide to first, pulling Justin Smoak off the bag.
Loup walked Kole Calhoun to load the bases. Toronto manager John Gibbons summoned right-hander Ryan Tepera to face catcher Martin Maldonado, who hammered a three-run double over the head of left fielder Teoscar Hernandez to tie the score 6-6. Maldonado was picked off second to end the inning.
Angels right-hander Felix Pena, making his second career big-league start, gave up three runs—all of them in the second inning—and eight hits in five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Smoak walked to lead off the second, Diaz singled and Travis lined a two-out, three-run home run to right-center field for a 3-0 Toronto lead.
Pena needed 47 pitches to navigate the first two innings. He seemed headed for an early exit when Solarte singled and took third on Smoak’s one-out double to right in the third.
The Angels bullpen began to stir as Pena struck out Kevin Pillar swinging with a slider and got Diaz to fly to left fielder Justin Upton, who made the catch after a long run toward the line.
Pena retired the side in order in the fourth. He found more trouble in the fifth, as Steve Pearce singled with two outs and took third on Smoak’s ground-rule double to right. Pena escaped the jam by getting Pillar to foul out to third.
Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio retired the first 11 batters of the game, striking out Maldonado and Chris Young to end the third inning and Ian Kinsler and Mike Trout to start the fourth.
Upton broke up the perfect game by crushing a 91-mph fastball on a 2-and-0 count far over the left-field wall for his 17th homer, trimming Toronto’s lead to 3-1 in the fourth.
Simmons opened the fifth with a single to left, and Calhoun’s slow roller to third against an infield shift was good for a single.
Maldonado singled to center to score Simmons. Calhoun was thrown out trying to advance from first to third on the hit, a close call that was upheld by instant replay. Young struck out, but Kinsler came through with a two-out RBI single to center to tie the score 3-3.
The Angels threatened off reliever Joe Biagini in the bottom of the sixth when Simmons reached on a two-out infield single and took third on Calhoun’s double to right. Maldonado popped out to shortstop to end the inning.