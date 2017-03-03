Angels have six players drive in runs to keep Cactus League winning streak alive

The Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-5, on Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 7-0 this spring and their Cactus League unbeaten streak has reached 18 games.

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout made his first two outs of the spring but did work one walk. … Six players drove in a run, including infield prospect David Fletcher, who lined the game-winning single down the left-field line in the ninth inning. … C.J. Cron and Kole Calhoun each had doubles.

ON THE MOUND: Right-handed reliever Andrew Bailey threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut, walking one, striking out two, and yielding a hit. … Right-hander Bud Norris, scheduled for two innings, left after recording two outs because of a blister on his middle finger. Left-hander Greg Mahle finished off his initial inning. The Angels have used Mahle, who debuted last year, in situational roles this spring. The blister bothered Norris during his between-starts bullpen session this week, but the team believes it will not be a significant issue in the future.

EXTRA BASES: Right fielder Shane Robinson, a non-roster invitee after being designated for assignment in November, threw out a Brewer who rounded first base brazenly after single in the top of Friday’s ninth inning. … After passing his naturalization test to become an American citizen, third baseman and Cuban immigrant Yunel Escobar returned to camp as scheduled Friday. He will start Saturday’s Cactus League game.

UP NEXT: Chicago White Sox on noon Saturday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura