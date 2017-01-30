Angels sign pitcher Bud Norris, invite him to spring training

The Angels on Monday agreed to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Bud Norris, General Manager Billy Eppler confirmed. The contract includes an invitation to big league spring training, where Norris can compete for a spot in the club’s starting rotation.

Norris, 31, spent last season with the Dodgers and Atlanta, and 2015 with San Diego and Baltimore. He began his career as a promising prospect with Houston and made $8.8 million as recently as 2015, but has evolved into a journeyman. Over 1,100 innings, primarily as a starter, he has logged a 4.51 earned-run average.

The Angels have four set starting pitchers for 2017, but little in the way of established depth beyond them. Veteran Jesse Chavez is the likeliest fifth starter. Norris could challenge him, as could younger starters Alex Meyer, Nate Smith, and J.C. Ramirez, among others.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs and right-handers Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker and Ricky Nolasco figure to form the first-four grouping, in some order.

The Angels’ pitchers and catchers must report to the team’s spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz. for physical exams by Feb. 14, two weeks from Tuesday.

