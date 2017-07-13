By the numbers: The Angels are only three games out of an American League wild-card spot

The Angels were not supposed to be in playoff contention this season, and when Mike Trout went on the disabled list in late May, that was supposed to be the end for the team. But they are only three games out of an American League wild-card spot as the second half of the season begins.

Here’s a look at some key first-half numbers:

24-23: The Angel’s record when Mike Trout appeared in a game this season.

21-24: Their record in games without Trout.

10: The number of times teams have intentionally walked Trout this season, which leads the AL by three over Logan Morrison of Tampa Bay.

25: The number of stolen bases for Cameron Maybin, tied for third (with Jose Cardenal in 1965 and Devon White in 1989) for the most by an Angel at the break behind Chone Figgins (2005) and Trout (2012), who each had 26.

.162: The batting average for Danny Espinosa, the lowest in Angels history for players with at least 200 plate appearances before the All-Star game. The previous low was Don Baylor, who was hitting .187 in 1981.

2,846: The number of games managed by Mike Scioscia after the first half of the season, more than the next two highest Angels managers combined. Scioscia has managed 31.5% of Angels regular-season games since they began play in 1961.

.290/.341/.438: Andrelton Simmons’ batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, which would all be career highs over a full season.

Source: baseball-reference.com

