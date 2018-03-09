Jon Lester, Cubs stymie Angels 6-1

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Angels 6-1 Friday in a Cactus League game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.
AT THE PLATE: The Angels had only three hits against Jon Lester in five innings. After Lester departed, they did even less, finishing the game with four hits. Zach Gibbons had a triple and Eric Young Jr., Kaleb Cowart and Michael Hermosillo had singles. Luis Valbuena drove in the only run (with a sacrifice fly) as the Angels were shut out over the final four innings by four different Chicago relievers.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Matt Shoemaker pitched into the fourth inning, but the results weren't great. He gave up six runs and eight hits, striking out four and walking two. Shoemaker gave up home runs to Kyle Schwarber and David Bote and doubles to Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. Relievers Blake Parker and Cam Bedrosian pitched scoreless innings, although Bedrosian gave up two hits. Jaime Barria, a top-10 prospect, retired all six batters he faced.
EXTRA BASES: Reserve outfielder Chris Young, who has an injured calf, took batting practice. … After several regulars played three games in a row, most of them did not play Friday.
UP NEXT: Split-squad games: Angels vs. San Francisco, 12:10 p.m. Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830. Angels vs. San Francisco, 12:05 p.m. Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium. No TV/radio.
Follow Jeff Miller on Twitter @JeffMillerMLB