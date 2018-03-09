Jon Lester, Cubs stymie Angels 6-1

AT THE PLATE: The Angels had only three hits against Jon Lester in five innings. After Lester departed, they did even less, finishing the game with four hits. Zach Gibbons had a triple and Eric Young Jr., Kaleb Cowart and Michael Hermosillo had singles. Luis Valbuena drove in the only run (with a sacrifice fly) as the Angels were shut out over the final four innings by four different Chicago relievers.