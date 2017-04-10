Mike Scioscia on 2017 Angels: 'This is the best defensive team in all considerations'

Mike Scioscia isn’t exactly new to all this. He’s in his 18th season as the Angels’ manager.

Yet in all that time, he said, he’s never seen what he believes he now watches every game — the Angels’ best defense ever.

“We all feel — definitely in the time I’ve been here — this is the best defensive team in all considerations,” Scioscia said. “Making routine plays, the range, the opportunity to take hits away. This is our best defensive team.”

It starts with their defense up the middle. Andrelton Simmons is a Gold Glove shortstop some consider the best in the game. This season the Angels added second baseman Danny Espinosa as his double-play partner. In center field is two-time MVP Mike Trout. And strong-armed Martin Maldonado is the new catcher.

“We’re as strong up the middle as you could be defensively,” Scioscia said.

Corner outfielders Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun give the Angels three outfielders who can cover a lot of territory. Calhoun won a Gold Glove in 2015. The corner infielders — Yunel Escobar, C.J. Cron/Jefry Marte — are above average. And though he may be limited to playing first base in National League parks while fully recovering from foot surgery, Albert Pujols is another former Gold Glove winner.

“I definitely think it’s our best defensive team,” Scioscia said. “We’ve had some terrific defensive teams over the years. Guys who were really good at making plays. But I think the dynamic this year is the range, it’s the best we’ve ever had at a number of positions.”

