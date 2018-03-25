Rene Rivera homers in Angels' 15-9 loss to Diamondbacks

ON THE MOUND: Starter Tyler Skaggs pitched into the fourth inning, giving up four runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked five. "Not the outing you want to have at the end of spring training," Skaggs said. "But, at the same time, it's a building block. I definitely have a lot to work on in the bullpen." The left-hander said he was happy with the way his arm felt after his previous 95-pitch effort in a minor league game. Luke Bard, who as a Rule 5 pick has to make the opening day roster or be offered back to the Minnesota Twins, gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Blake Parker surrendered a run in one inning. Cam Bedrosian struck out two in a scoreless inning.