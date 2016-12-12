Trade is a homecoming for new Anaheim Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa

Danny Espinosa did not ask for a trade from the only major league organization he'd ever known, but he was happy to hear that the Washington Nationals had traded him to the Angels on Saturday.

He said during a conference call with reporters Monday that it was nice to feel wanted.

The Angels are counting on Espinosa to be their everyday second baseman in 2017, believing that his defensive prowess and power will outweigh his tendency to swing and miss.

The Nationals did not have a regular role for him after recently acquiring outfielder Adam Eaton, whose addition enables them to play Trea Turner in the infield. Espinosa said that he did not skip the Nationals’ fan festival over the weekend because he was disgruntled, as the Washington Post reported, but rather because he anticipated a trade and wanted to avoid the potential awkwardness of a public reveal.

Espinosa, 29, said he had not spoken to any Nationals representatives between Oct. 13, the day their season ended, and Saturday, when the club’s general manager informed him he’d been dealt. He just sensed a trade was coming.

He grew up in Santa Ana watching Mike Scioscia manage the Angels. He was at Long Beach State when the Nationals drafted him in the third round eight years ago. He debuted two years later. All the while, his family has held onto season tickets at Angel Stadium, and he said he was excited for the opportunity to play in front of them more frequently next year.

He also is pleased to team with Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons after competing against him for several seasons in the National League East when Simmons played for the Atlanta Braves.

“I think that, defensively, up the middle with Simmons, it's going to be a lot of fun,” Espinosa said. “A lot of double plays, a lot of range, a lot of arm strength. I think I'll help there.

“Hopefully, we'll have the best middle infield in baseball. That's my goal.”

Espinosa, who had planned to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic during spring training, said he’d discuss the matter with Scioscia before committing. He just missed a call from his new manager while working out before Monday’s conference call.

Ordinarily, Espinosa said, he’d consider skipping the tournament to work with his new double-play partner. But Simmons also will be participating, for the Netherlands.

