Andrelton Simmons injured in Angels' 4-2 loss to Giants

There was a lot to digest on Sunday in Angel Stadium, where San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt worked a major league-record 21-pitch at-bat off Angels starter Jaime Barria in the first inning, Giants starter Johnny Cueto had a no-hitter through five and the Angels lost shortstop Andrelton Simmons to an injury.
The end result was difficult to stomach for the Angels, who lost a 4-2 game that they were never completely out of but were never in until the very end.
A sellout crowd of 44,544 saw Cueto, the right-hander with the herky jerky deliveries, occasional quick-pitches and a devastating changeup, blank the Angels on two hits through six uneven innings in which he struck out seven, walked two, hit two batters and lowered his major league-leading ERA from 0.45 to 0.35.
One of Cueto's 94-mph fastballs hit Simmons on the right forearm in the second inning. Simmons, who is batting .295 and is one of baseball's best defensive players, remained in the game for an inning but was removed before the fourth because of the injury, which was diagnosed as a bruise.
Evan Longoria capped a three-run third with a two-run homer off Angels reliever Noe Ramirez, and Belt hit a solo shot off Blake Parker to give the Giants a 4-0 lead in the fifth.
But Belt's most impressive plate appearance came in the first, when he fouled off 16 two-strike pitches in an epic 12-minute at-bat that broke the previous major league record of 20 pitches in an at-bat, set by Houston's Ricky Gutierrez against Cleveland's Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998.
Belt eventually flied out to right field. San Francisco went on to load the bases on singles by Andrew McCutchen and Buster Posey, but Barria got Longoria and Pablo Sandoval to pop out, ending a 49-pitch inning in which he somehow managed to not give up a run.
Belt went on to cap an eight-pitch at-bat in the third with a single and a nine-pitch at-bat in the fifth with his homer, giving him 38 pitches seen in his first three at-bats. For his next trick, Belt whacked a first-pitch single to right field to lead off the seventh. He swung at the first pitch again in the eighth and flied to left.
After surviving the 49-pitch first, Barria retired the side in order on 13 pitches in the second. But he ran into more trouble in the third when the Giants loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Joe Panik and Belt and a walk to McCutchen.
Barria was pulled in favor of Ramirez, who got Buster Posey to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play with a run scoring before giving up a two-run homer to Longoria, whose towering drive to center field, his fourth homer of the season, gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead.
The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the sixth when Ian Kinsler broke up Cueto's no-hitter with a leadoff single, Justin Upton reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford's error and Shohei Ohtani, moved to the cleanup spot while Albert Pujols got the day off, stroked a single to right field.
But Cueto got Luis Valbuena to ground to first, where Belt fielded the ball and fired to second to start an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play that Cueto punctuated with several fist-pumps on the way to the dugout.
The Angels cut the lead to 4-2 in the eighth when Kinsler led off with a single and Mike Trout, who struck out in his two previous at-bats against Cueto, lined a 93-mph sinker from reliever Cory Gearrin into the right-field seats for his major league-leading ninth homer and his third in three games.
Left-hander Tony Watson, the former Dodger, replaced Gearrin and struck out Justin Upton, got Ohtani to ground to shortstop and struck out Valbuena.
Giants closer Hunter Strickland gave up a one-out single to Jefry Marte in the ninth before getting Kole Calhoun, who is hitless in his last 19 at-bats, to fly to the wall in right. Pinch-hitter Rene Rivera singled to put runners on first and third, but Kinsler flied to center to end the game.
Barria's abbreviated start forced an overworked Angels bullpen to cover seven innings and for manager Mike Scioscia to use three of the relievers he prefers to use in high-leverage situations—Jim Johnson, Jose Alvarez and Keynan Middleton—in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.