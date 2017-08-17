Andrew Heaney expected to start for Angels on Friday

Andrew Heaney is expected to make his first major league start in more than a year Friday when the Angels begin a three-game series at Baltimore against the Orioles.
Heaney had elbow ligament replacement surgery last July and, as recently as spring training, was thought to be unavailable this season. He concluded a three-game rehabilitation assignment in triple A with a 3.12 earned-run average and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.
“It was a remarkable process he went through on his rehab and it was so seamless that he just went from one stage to another all the way through it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He feels terrific.”
Heaney’s return should strengthen a rotation that has had 11 starting pitchers this season. The Angels have jumped back into the American League wild-card race with wins in seven of their last eight games. Wednesday was their 37th comeback win this season, the eighth this month.
Heaney last pitched in the majors in April 2016, when he was the Angels’ No. 2 starter.
