Andrew Heaney expected to start for Angels on Friday

Andrew Heaney is expected to make his first major league start in more than a year Friday when the Angels begin a three-game series at Baltimore against the Orioles.

Heaney had elbow ligament replacement surgery last July and, as recently as spring training, was thought to be unavailable this season. He concluded a three-game rehabilitation assignment in triple A with a 3.12 earned-run average and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.

“It was a remarkable process he went through on his rehab and it was so seamless that he just went from one stage to another all the way through it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He feels terrific.”

Heaney’s return should strengthen a rotation that has had 11 starting pitchers this season. The Angels have jumped back into the American League wild-card race with wins in seven of their last eight games. Wednesday was their 37th comeback win this season, the eighth this month.

Heaney last pitched in the majors in April 2016, when he was the Angels’ No. 2 starter.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

sports@latimes.com