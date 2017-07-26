Angels on the brink after unraveling against Indians

A year ago in Cleveland, the Angels fell further below .500 than they had been in 17 seasons with Mike Scioscia as manager. They were swept over four heavily delayed games, each day threatened by rain, making for a miserable weekend and a worse flight home across the country.

This season’s series in Northeast Ohio is looking just as bad. After a late-inning unraveling Wednesday, the Angels lost, 10-4, to the Indians at Progressive Field. They fell five games behind an American League wild-card spot, with four games left until Monday’s trade deadline. Their season is on the brink.

The Angels (49-53) were within reach until the seventh. Maligned starter Ricky Nolasco allowed a first-inning home run to Bradley Zimmer, but otherwise pounded the zone with strikes and worked through traffic.

After the Angels tied the game on a Luis Valbuena RBI double in the second inning, Nolasco sustained a bruise from Francisco Lindor’s line drive off his butt in the third. He proved he could remain in the game and induced an inning-ending groundout.

Nolasco walked Edwin Encarnacion to begin the fourth and allowed an infield single to Jose Ramirez. Carlos Santana next punched a single into right field, where Kole Calhoun scooped it and delivered a throw home in time for catcher Martin Maldonado to tag out Encarnacion. After a strikeout, Yan Gomes knocked another single into right. Calhoun could not secure another out at home, but he nearly threw out Santana at third base.

Thereafter, both pitchers experienced less trouble. As he entered the seventh inning, Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco had retired seven consecutive Angels. Valbuena snapped the streak with a 438-foot strike to center field. It tied the game, 2-2. The Angels challenged to push ahead, but Yunel Escobar grounded out with Ben Revere on third to end the inning.

Austin Jackson led off the seventh with a single, and stole second while Erik Gonzalez batted with one out. He took third when Maldonado’s throw escaped the infield, only to be ordered back to first. Home-plate umpire Nic Lentz ruled that Gonzalez had committed unintentional interference by touching Maldonado’s leg as he completed his swing.

After Gonzalez lined out, Zimmer again approached. Rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton was warm in the Angels’ bullpen, but Scioscia opted to stick with his starter. Nolasco’s pitch count stretched further than it had in five years. Finally, with his 119th pitch, Nolasco fired a 3-and-2 fastball along the outside edge of the plate.

Zimmer whacked it for a double off of the wall. The Indians had their lead. They would have had a bigger one if Simmons had not smartly fired to third base as soon as he fielded Lindor’s infield single. That throw allowed the Angels to tag out Zimmer at home.

Trout started the eighth with a single and Simmons tacked on a two-out infield hit, but pinch-hitter C.J. Cron tapped out to end the inning.

Winners of six straight, the Indians added seven runs in the eighth. Relievers Cam Bedrosian and Brooks Pounders permitted hit after hit, rendering the Angels’ two-run rally in the top of the ninth irrelevant.

The teams will play their series finale Thursday at 9 a.m.

