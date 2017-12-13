Angels acquire Ian Kinsler from Tigers

The Angels on Wednesday agreed to acquire second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Detroit Tigers, according to a source who requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced.

In exchange, the Angels will send two prospects to Detroit: 18-year-old right-hander Wilkel Hernandez and 23-year-old outfielder Troy Montgomery. Neither man ranked among the team’s top prospects. Hernandez was signed for $125,000 out of Venezuela and has not yet reached Class-A ball. Montgomery, an eighth-round pick in last year’s draft, performed well in the low minors and reached double A for 20 games in 2017.

Kinsler, 35, has a long history of offensive success, though his 2017 season was the worst of his career. He hit .236 with a .313 on-base percentage and .412 slugging mark, each metric below his norms. He turns 36 in June, but major league talent evaluators say his defense has held up well as he has aged.

The Angels made acquiring a second baseman a focus this offseason, exploring trades with a number of teams. The Tigers had motivation to deal away Kinsler with most of their veterans long gone and a long-awaited rebuild in motion.

On Aug. 31, the Angels played a role in that rebuild by acquiring slugging left fielder Justin Upton from the Tigers. And, in November, the Angels re-signed Upton to a five-year, $106-million contract. Over two years in Michigan, Kinsler and Upton built a favorable relationship.

Kinsler possesses a no-trade clause, and he reportedly listed the Angels on his list of teams to which he could not be dealt without his permission. But he waived the clause to allow the trade.

He is due $11 million in 2018 in the final season of an extension he signed two years ago.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. CAPTION Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. CAPTION Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura