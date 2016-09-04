Angels defeat Mariners, 4-2, after Matt Shoemaker is hit by line drive and exits game

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker walked off the mound with a towel draped over his head to cover a bleeding wound. In a frightening moment Sunday at Safeco Field, a line drive hit by Kyle Seager that was clocked at 105 mph drilled Shoemaker in the right side of the head and sent him to the hospital.

It was the eighth pitch of a fierce second-inning at-bat on a 3-and-2 count. Shoemaker fired a 94-mph fastball and Seager connected. Shoemaker was defenseless. Upon contact, he fell to his knees, and then to his side, in a grisly scene. The crowd hushed and both teams’ trainers rushed to the mound.

The eight Angels in the field circled around, kneeling. For a minute, Seager stood, mouth agape, at first base. He paced nervously and then walked toward the mound to converse with the Angels. Three hundred feet away in the Angels’ bullpen, Jhoulys Chacin demonstrated to J.C. Ramirez what had happened.

After several minutes, several men helped Shoemaker to his feet and off the field. He underwent testing at the ballpark, demonstrating he was responsive, and then was taken to a hospital for a CT scan.

Angels Manager Mike Scioscia used six relievers behind Shoemaker, and they held the Mariners to seven hits and two runs over 7 2/3 innings in the Angels’ 4-2 victory.

Albert Pujols and C.J. Cron provided back-to-back home runs in the first inning, both solo shots, and the Angels scored twice more on RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings. They took two out of three games from the Mariners over the weekend.

Four years ago Monday, then-Angels shortstop Erick Aybar drilled Oakland right-hander Brandon McCarthy with a similar line drive. McCarthy suffered a fractured skull and needed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by intracranial bleeding. Nine months later, he suffered a seizure.

Still, McCarthy and other pitchers who’ve suffered similar injuries have opted against wearing bulky protective headgear of the sort that Padres pitcher Alex Torres first tried in 2015. Available models are still too uncomfortable for most pitchers to consider wearing in games.

Smith and Lincecum

Top Angels pitching prospect Nate Smith exited his final start of the triple-A season Saturday night after only two innings because of elbow soreness. He was scheduled to be evaluated again Sunday; further details of his prognosis are not yet known.

Smith figured to join the Angels this week in Oakland and make his major league debut at some point this month. His status is now in question.

Tim Lincecum was scheduled to make his first start in 10 days for triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday evening. He had been battling illness. With the triple-A season concluding Monday, Lincecum will not start again in the minors, but the Angels have not committed to bringing him back up.

Short hops

The Angels claimed their sixth player off waivers this season, and their second from Cincinnati. This time, it is 25-year-old right-hander Daniel Wright, who made two major league starts for the Reds in 2016. He owns an 4.44 earned-run average during his career in the minors. …Closer Huston Street, out for the year because of a knee surgery, was moved up to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

