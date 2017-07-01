Ricky Nolasco pitches three-hitter in Angels' 4-0 victory over the Mariners

There was no hint, no indication, that Ricky Nolasco would suddenly morph into the dominant right-hander who went 4-2 with a 1.47 earned-run average in his final six starts of 2016 for the Angels.

It just happened, in the same way a bloop hit will sometimes spark a hot streak for a slumping hitter, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for an injury plagued rotation in need of a shot in the arm.

Nolasco threw his sixth career shutout and 12th complete game Saturday night, surrending just three singles, striking out seven and walking none in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

Nolasco’s previous shutout came last Aug. 31 against the Cincinnati Reds. Before Saturday, the longest start of the season for any Angels pitcher was seven innings.

The sterling effort came on the heels of last Monday night’s gem against the Dodgers, when Nolasco held baseball’s hottest lineup scoreless over 6 1/3 innings in which he gave up five hits in a 4-0 Angels victory.

Nolasco entered that game with a 2-9 record and 5.23 ERA, an American League-high 23 home runs allowed and a career-long seven-game losing streak. He has allowed eight hits in 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

Mixing a fastball that touched 93 mph with a slider, split-fingered fastball and an occasional slow curve, Nolasco retired the side in order in six of nine innings Saturday. Of his 105 pitches, 69 were strikes.

Only one Mariners runner reached second base, when Danny Valencia was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fifth and advanced on Mitch Haniger’s single to right. Angels center fielder Cameron Maybin raced in to make a nice running catch of Jarrod Dyson’s sinking line drive to end the inning.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons gave the Angels a 1-0 lead when he crushed his ninth homer of the season, a 438-foot solo shot to left-center, in the second. Simmons hit four homers in 2016, his first with the Angels; the only time he’s reached double figures in homers is 2013, when he 17 for Atlanta.

Maybin, in a 5-for-37 slump (.135) in the previous nine games, had two hits, including an RBI single in the third, and backed Nolasco with several superb defensive plays.

Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz opened the second with a laser off the center-field wall. Maybin fielded the carom and fired a one-hop throw to second in time for Simmons to swipe a tag on Cruz.

Haniger led off the third with a drive to deep right-center, where Maybin made a leaping catch at the wall for the out. One out later, catcher Carlos Ruiz hit a sinking line drive to shallow center. Maybin sprinted in and made a sliding catch just before the ball hit the turf to end the inning.

Ben Revere led off the bottom of the third with a single to left and stole second. Nick Franklin, making his Angels debut after being acquired from Milwaukee on Friday, advanced Revere with a grounder to first. Maybin’s single to center cored Revere for a 2-0 lead.

The Angels tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh. Yunel Escobar led off with a single to center off Seattle starter Sam Gaviglio and took third on Luis Valbuena’s double into the left-field corner off reliever Marc Rzepczynski.

Martin Maldonado was walked intentionally to load the bases. Rzepczynski threw a wild pitch that allowed Escobar to score, and Revere grounded out to first, Valbuena scoring for a 4-0 lead.

