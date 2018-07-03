Shohei Ohtani finally returns to Angels lineup tonight for series opener at Seattle

The Angels activated designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
He will bat sixth in his first appearance since June 6. Ohtani has been out since suffering a grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He was medically cleared to resume hitting last week and spent the past several days taking batting practice in Anaheim.
He will be limited to hitting for now, Ohtani scheduled to be re-evaluated by Dr. Steve Yoon during the third week of July. Yoon’s examination last week included an MRI that showed improvement in the ligament, which was treated June 7 with plasma-rich platelet and stem cell injections.
The Angels hope Ohtani can avoid ligament replacement surgery, a procedure that likely would prevent him from pitching for at least 14 months of pitching time.
The Angels, 35-28 on June 6, have gone 8-14 without Ohtani.