Matt Shoemaker’s stuff suddenly tails off in Angels' 5-0 loss to Mariners

The Angels players voted Mike Trout as the team’s player of the year and Andrew Heaney as pitcher of the year. The latter award is named in honor of the late Nick Adenhart, killed by a drunk driver at 22, on the evening he had made his fourth major league start. … The Angels announced they had sold 3 million tickets again this season. The Angels and New York Yankees are the only major league teams to have sold 3 million tickets in each of the last 16 years. … Scioscia said he has no interest in writing a memoir, even though it might interest local fans who know him as a World Series championship catcher for the Dodgers and a World Series championship manager for the Angels. “It’s the old Philly code,” Scioscia said. “You take it to the grave.”