Angels lose closer Bud Norris before losing to the Marlins 8-5

The Angels lost, 8-5, to Miami on Friday night at Marlins Park, and might have lost one of their most effective pitchers, closer Bud Norris, in the process.

Jesse Chavez, the Angels’ starter, struggled to keep the Marlins off the basepaths throughout his abbreviated outing (3 2/3 innings). The Angels, too, produced offense, but in insufficient quantities.

With two outs in the first inning, Mike Trout walked, and Albert Pujols lashed a single to left field. Luis Valbuena fouled the first pitch down the third-base line, a few feet beyond any Marlins defender’s reach. Two pitches later, he drove a changeup to left field. The baseball bounced off of Marcell Ozuna’s glove, and Trout scored. Pujols did not, and Marlins starter Dan Straily escaped with only one run in when he struck out Martin Maldonado.

The Angels (25-26) next scored in the sixth, when Pujols doubled and Maldonado hit a two-run homer over the center-field wall. Straily pitched aggressively against Angels not named Trout, but twice walked the superstar center fielder. He exited after Maldonado’s homer. The Angels scored twice more in the ninth, when the game was already out of reach.

The Marlins scored four times in the first. Chavez allowed a first-pitch single to Dee Gordon. Playing first base for the third time this season, Pujols then mishandled a Chavez pickoff attempt. Gordon took second. The next batter, Giancarlo Stanton, worked the count to 3 and 2, received a changeup at his knees, and crushed it 460 feet to the batter’s eye in center field for a home run. Next, Christian Yelich rapped a double to right field, and Kole Calhoun overran the carom, which allowed Yelich to take third.

The Angels’ infielders stayed back, but when Ozuna grounded a ball to him, shortstop Andrelton Simmons opted to try to throw home anyway. He threw well but late, and the Marlins had a two-run lead and a runner on base. Maldonado soon threw that runner out stealing second before J.T. Realmuto sent a home run to right for the Marlins’ fourth run.

Miami scored again in the second. With one out, Straily lined a ball back at Chavez and hit him in the shin. After examination, the Angels pitcher reamined in the game, allowed a gapper to Gordon, intentionally walked Yelich, and unintentionally walked Ozuna.

Justin Bour then walloped a down-the-middle fastball to right field. It nearly cleared the bases, but instead went foul, and Bour lined out soon after. Chavez got through the third, and then exited in the fourth.

Many of his relievers have pitched a lot this week, so Angels manager Mike Scioscia went to Norris, who has not, for the eighth inning. Three pitches into his outing, Norris grimaced, received a visit from Angels trainer Adam Nevala, and exited the game. It wasn’t immediately clear what his ailment was.

With Friday’s first pitch, Chavez earned a $100,000 bonus. He’ll earn escalating bonuses as he continues to start and can collect a total of $2.5 million if he stays healthy remains in the rotation all season. That figure is on top of his $5.75 million base salary.

He said he had not asked his agents to request such incentives in his contract, feeling like that would not reflect well on his personality after he spent all of 2016 in the bullpen. But when he received an email with the proposed terms included, he liked the idea.

The Angels plan to introduce veteran right-hander Doug Fister into their rotation in June, and perhaps left-hander Tyler Skaggs, too, after he recovers from an oblique strain. Chavez’s spot is not secure.

