Mike Trout’s rainbow powers Angels past the Orioles

As the Angels play the final game of their homestand Thursday, Pujols could join Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only players in major league history with 600 home runs and 3,000 hits. If Pujols does not get two hits Thursday, he could get to 3,000 this weekend in Seattle, with another member of the 3,000 club — the Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki — on hand to welcome him.