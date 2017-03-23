Angels drop a 6-2 decision to the Padres

The Angels fell to the San Diego Padres, 6-2, on Thursday at Peoria Sports Complex. The Angels are 14-12 with six Cactus League games left.

AT THE PLATE: In the first inning, C.J. Cron singled in Eric Young Jr., who had tripled. … The Angels’ other run scored in the fifth inning, when Ryan LaMarre doubled, took third on a groundout, and scored on a safety squeeze by Ben Revere. … Top prospect Jahmai Jones, participating in his second major league game of the spring, struck out against Padres right-hander Craig Stammen, an established reliever. Jones, only 19 and ticketed for Class A, struck out in his other at-bat Tuesday. … Most regulars stayed home after starting Wednesday.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Ricky Nolasco limited the Padres to five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The first run he gave up was a solo home run to Ryan Schimpf leading off the fifth. The second scored via a double and single in the seventh, forcing Nolasco out of the game. He threw 85 pitches, walked one, and struck out four. … In relief, right-hander Jose Valdez worked out of a two-on, one-out situation without allowing a run to score. He then imploded in the next inning and gave up four runs.

EXTRA BASES: LaMarre ran in on a ball that went over his head in the first inning, resulting in a double for San Diego’s Travis Jankowski. … LaMarre later stole a base. … In the fifth, Young was hit in the foot and examined by trainer Adam Nevala, but he remained in the game for another inning.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. Seattle, 5 p.m. Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

