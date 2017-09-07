Albert Pujols has bruised bone in knee, will rejoin Angels in Seattle

The Angels announced Thursday that designated hitter Albert Pujols has a bone bruise in his sore left knee.

Team doctor Steven Yoon examined him on Wednesday and administered a lubricating injection into the knee.

Pujols, 37, has been cleared to play Friday in Seattle. The Angels were off Thursday.

Pujols suffered the injury sliding into second base on a first-inning double last Friday in Texas. He played four more games while coping with it, then returned home Wednesday for the examination before the Angels' series finale in Oakland.

Pujols has struggled this season, hitting only .244 with a .682 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, by far the worst of his career. But he has hit third or fourth all year long and continues to drive in Mike Trout and teammates.

His 93 runs batted in lead the Angels, who began Thursday a half-game behind Minnesota for the American League's second wild-card playoff spot.

