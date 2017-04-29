Angels fall to Rangers 6-3 as Carlos Gomez hits for the cycle

Carlos Gomez whipped his hands through the strike zone, propelled a baseball through the night, flipped his bat, and held up two fingers to his teammates. The Texas center fielder hit for the second cycle of his career in the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Angels on Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

First came a double, in the first inning, off Angels starter Jesse Chavez. He did not score off of that. Next was a single, in the third, again off Chavez, again leading to nothing. It would have counted as a fielder’s choice if Andrelton Simmons had not dropped Danny Espinosa’s throw to second base for an attempted forceout.

In the fifth, Gomez tripled off Mike Trout’s glove in right-center field to tie the game. Chavez needed to retire the .191-hitting Rougned Odor to end the inning that way.

Instead, Odor hammered a ball down the right-field line as a number of the fans in attendance audibly gasped. The ball hung in the air for few seconds, then banged off the foul pole for a two-run homer.

And then, in the seventh inning, Gomez faced Angels right-hander Jose Valdez, just up from triple-A Salt Lake. He pounced on a first-pitch fastball.

Yunel Escobar walked to begin the game, then took second on a wild pitch. He remained there as the inning ended. The Angels did not produce another baserunner until the fourth inning, when Kole Calhoun singled, Trout doubled, and Albert Pujols notched a sacrifice fly to quickly score two runs.

In Pujols’ at-bat, Rangers starter Yu Darvish went way inside with a fastball, nearly drilling the Angels’ designated hitter in the helmet. Pujols took offense and shouted at the pitcher and toward the Rangers’ dugout. On the next pitch, Pujols walloped a foul ball just to the left of the left-field pole. He then settled for a sacrifice fly.

The Angels settled for those two runs until the ninth. To finish six innings, Darvish required some 125 pitches, the most he has thrown since 2014, and the most anyone has thrown this season. He walked the bases loaded in the sixth, but Rangers manager Jeff Banister stuck with him, and he induced a pop-out from Simmons and a weak groundout from Ben Revere.

Facing Texas closer Matt Bush in the ninth, Revere singled, took second on an error, then third on an Espinosa groundout. Pinch-hitter Cliff Pennington drove a fly ball to left field, where Delino DeShields tried to time it to throw home. Instead, he missed the catch altogether, and Revere scored. Escobar then grounded out, and Calhoun took a called third strike — a 99-mph fastball — at the outer edge of the zone to end the game.

Calhoun became enraged at home-plate umpire Adam Hamari, and Angels manager Mike Scioscia emerged to urge Calhoun back into the dugout.

The Angels’ five-game winning streak was over. They are 13-13.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura