Shohei Ohtani's solo homer in eighth inning powers Angels to 3-2 defeat of Rangers

Heaney hadn’t put his elbow through at least 180 innings of work since he threw 184 innings in 2015, his first season in the Angels’ organization. He’d slotted into the Angels’ rotation as their No. 2 starter the next season. But what began as a strain of the flexor muscle in his left arm sent that 2016 campaign off the rails after one start. It eventually led Heaney to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after follow-up MRI exams revealed damage of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He returned to a major league mound ahead of schedule in August of 2017.