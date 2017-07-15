Angels lose to Rays 6-3 as playoff dreams start to fade

It is not cruel, but it is an unusual sort of punishment Mike Trout is experiencing. While he was hurt, the Angels played better than anyone expected. Now that he is healthy, they have returned to their mediocre ways. More and more, it appears their improbable playoff hopes are on the verge of collapse, or at least a slow fade. It is not Trout’s fault, of course. But when the team goes down, so will he, still absent a playoff victory as a major leaguer.

Another insufficient offensive effort on Saturday night at Angel Stadium meant another loss, 6-3, to Tampa Bay. Alex Cobb, the Rays’ patiently twisting right-hander, proved too deceptive for the Angels to decipher. With his calm, delusive delivery, he held them to six hits and one run over 7 2/3 innings.

Trout reached base three times. Among them, his eight teammates to bat managed only eight visits to the basepaths.

The Angels started JC Ramirez, the Nicaraguan right-hander they thrust into their rotation in April after five years as a reliever. At first, he impressed with his easy velocity and surprising stamina. Lately, his results have dramatically tapered. Major league scouts have come to a consensus: On a traditional team with established starting pitchers, he fits best in the bullpen.

The 2017 Angels are not a traditional team, so Ramirez was their choice to start the second game of the second half. He surrendered two singles in Saturday’s first inning and two more in the second. The second pair netted the Rays one run. The Angels started their second inning with two singles, too, before Andrelton Simmons struck out and Luis Valbuena tapped into an inning-ending double play.

Come the third, Tampa Bay struck for more. Logan Morrison hammered his 25th home run of the season on a 3-and-2 fastball from Ramirez. It wasn’t poorly placed, hugging the outside edge of home plate, but Morrison had just fouled off a curveball, and he seemed to anticipate a faster-paced pitch.

While Yusmeiro Petit warmed behind him in the fourth, Ramirez gave up another run. Tampa Bay’s Nos. 8 and 9 hitters passed on balls and pounced on strikes. A double and a single produced a run.

After Trout stroked a single with one out in the Angels’ half of the fourth, Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar each launched drives to the edge of the stadium, each caught. Trout notched another single in the sixth, in the infield, to bring Pujols up with two men on and two out. Pujols tapped out to third base.

Ramirez lasted through the sixth. Petit gave up a run in the seventh, hampered by a rare mistake from Trout. Playing his fourth game in center field since his May 28 injury, Trout could not locate a routine fly ball hit to him. He held up his hands one second before the baseball landed 10 feet from him as shortstop Simmons pointed to it from his position.

That flub, not charged as an error, gave the Rays runners on the corners, and Evan Longoria next knocked a sacrifice fly to score their fifth run.

Valbuena moved the deficit back to four by clubbing a solo shot to center in the bottom of the inning. After the Rays again added a fifth run to their lead against rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton in the eighth, the Angels scored no more.

The Angels (45-49) had not fallen as far as four games below .500 since April 23. They moved four games behind American League wild-card qualification, their largest deficit in some time. Four teams, too, sit between them and the second spot. And only one dozen games remain until the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

Ramirez lasted through the sixth. Petit permitted a run in the seventh, hampered by a rare mistake from Trout. Playing his fourth game in center field since his May 28 injury, Trout could not locate a routine fly ball hit to him. He held up his hands one second before the baseball landed 10 feet from him as shortstop Andrelton Simmons pointed to it from his position.



That flub, not charged as an error, gave the Rays runners on the corners, and Longoria next knocked a sacrifice fly to score their fifth run.



Valbuena moved the deficit back to four by clubbing a solo shot to center in the bottom of the inning. After the Rays again added a fifth run to their lead against rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton in the eighth, Valbuena made it three with a two-run shot in the ninth. It was in vain.



The Angels (45-49) had not fallen as far four games below .500 since April 23. They moved four games behind American League wild-card qualification, their largest deficit in some time. Four teams, too, sit between them and the second spot. And just one dozen games remain until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next?

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura