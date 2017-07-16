C.J. Cron's two-run home run late lifts Angels over Rays

C.J. Cron had batted four times in five days with the Angels since his most recent callup. He stepped to the plate in Sunday’s eighth inning at Angel Stadium for his fifth chance, pinch-hitting against a Tampa Bay left-hander named Adam Kolarek.

Cron swung at the first pitch, a fastball over the plate, and pushed it into the first row of right-field seats. The little-used first baseman delivered the game-winning two-run home run in the Angels’ 4-3 victory over the Rays.

No Angel had hit a pinch-hit homer since June 9, 2016. The score had been tied, 2-2, when Cron came up.

Closer Bud Norris nearly squandered the two-run lead in the top of the ninth inning. After he struck out Corey Dickerson on three pitches to begin, the next three Rays recorded hits. The fourth, Brad Miller, worked a walk to load the bases with one out, before Norris induced the game-ending double play on his first pitch to Tim Beckham.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons started it. When it was over, he punted his glove in celebration. The Angels averted their first series sweep in three months.

Early, Mike Trout singled in between walks in the first inning, allowing Simmons an opportunity to bat with the bases loaded. He struck out on three pitches. The Angels next put two men on to begin the fourth. Luis Valbuena then grounded into a double play.

The Angels again put two men on in the fifth, with one out. Trout struck out on a fastball from Archer. Pujols fell behind 1-and-2 to Archer, but the pitcher then erred. He left a slider over the middle, and Pujols pushed it to right for a run-scoring single.

That snapped the Angels’ lengthy streak of hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Twenty times, they had batted in such a situation since early in their first-half finale July 9. Each time, they had failed. They succeeded once more in Sunday’s sixth inning for their second run.

Rookie right-hander Parker Bridwell held the Rays without a run through six innings. He stayed in for the seventh, only to surrender a quick two-run home run to Logan Morrison. Two batters later, his afternoon was over. Still, he struck out eight in his 6 1/3 innings while walking just one.

In the second, he batted away a visit from team athletic trainer Adam Nevala after throwing up near the mound. He told Nevala he was fine, and he was.

CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next?

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura