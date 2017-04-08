Angels' Mike Scioscia adjusts his lineup as needed

They weren’t the stuff of major change, just the tinkerings employed by managers throughout the majors.

Still, Angels manager Mike Scioscia’s moves Saturday could be a harbinger of a more fluid lineup, particularly in this early part of the season while he better learns the abilities of three new starters and Luis Valbuena is out with a hamstring injury.

“We’re going to do what we need to do as far as trying to match up and get our lineup as deep as we can on any given night,” Scioscia said. “But I anticipate when we get guys swinging the bat the way they can, especially when we get Valbuena in the lineup, that’s going to help stabilize some things.”

Saturday he moved shortstop Andrelton Simmons up from seventh to the fifth spot in the lineup. He sat C.J. Cron at first and started Jefry Marte.

The Simmons move was to take advantage of his hot start (.421), the switch at first to get Marte at-bats, if not fuel competition for playing time with Cron.

“Right now we’ll see who becomes more productive,” Scioscia said.

New to the lineup this year are outfielder Cameron Maybin, second baseman Danny Espinosa and catcher Martin Maldonado.

Espinosa is a switch-hitter, but otherwise Scioscia could alter his lineup depending on whether the opposing starter is right- or left-handed. He could change it depending on who appears to have the hotter bat.

Scioscia writes out the lineup, but said he seeks constant input from his coaches.

“After a game there’s no doubt we’ll get together as we get a bite to eat and talk about the possibilities of tomorrow’s lineup,” Scioscia said. “We usually talk four days ahead. We talked about the possibilities of our Texas lineup when we get there [Tuesday].”

Hitting coach Dave Hansen said he welcomes the opportunity to share lineup ideas.

“He always gets our opinion on everything,” Hansen said. “He wants to hear it all.

“He would ask, ‘What do you think?’ He’s sailing the ship. It’s his decision. But he really gives everybody a chance to say what they feel.”

Short hops

Albert Pujols was one for 20 this season until his leadoff double in the second inning Saturday, but Scioscia said he wasn’t particularly concerned: “Albert historically is a slower starter, but it doesn’t take him very long to find it. And when he does, it stays there for a long time.” … Scioscia said following Monday’s day off left-hander Tyler Skaggs would start Tuesday, which would have been Garrett Richards’ (biceps) next turn. The Angels now won’t have to replace him in the rotation until Saturday. … Scioscia has been oddly reluctant to name Cam Bedrosian his closer, if partially because he may use him before the ninth if the heart of the opposing lineup is due up. Still, it seems clear Bedrosian is currently No. 1 in the bullpen. Said Scioscia: I don’t think there’s any question Cam is a guy who jumped up last year. I think he has the opportunity to be that lead dog in that group.”

