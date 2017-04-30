Angels' Kole Calhoun breaks through

Kole Calhoun’s home run to straightaway center field that began third inning for the Angels on Sunday ended two streaks with one swing.

Calhoun had batted 71 times since April 12 without an extra-base hit, by far the longest such stretch of his career. And Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez had gone more than three years since giving up a homer to a left-handed hitter at Globe Life Park.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know,” Calhoun said of his powerless record. “But it’s nice to break out of it. I’ve been mixing in some hits, getting on base. I’ve been swinging the bat well, and now I’m starting to get some results behind that."

Calhoun also had a rough April against left-handers. Sunday matched his month-long total of hits against them: two.

The right fielder had two hits in each of the three weekend games against the Rangers.

New starter

To replace left-hander Tyler Skaggs in the rotation, the Angels will select someone to start Thursday in Seattle, but manager Mike Scioscia said he hasn’t decided who that will be.

It could be right-hander Daniel Wright, who last pitched April 23 and has since been demoted to triple A and promoted. He threw a bullpen session during the eighth and ninth innings in Texas.

If it is not him, the Angels would likely have to call up a minor leaguer because none of their other relievers has thrown even 50 pitches in a game this season.

The team put Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of a right oblique strain. Monday’s day off would enable the Angels to wait until Saturday to add a starter to the rotation, but they will opt against doing so it.

Short hops

Right-hander Andrew Bailey (shoulder inflammation) is nearing a return to the mound for a bullpen session. Right-hander Cam Bedrosian (groin strain) activated his arm for the first time since he was put on the disabled list a week ago “but just minimally,” Scioscia said. The two relievers remained in Anaheim for the club’s current six-game trip. ...Angels reliever Blake Parker’s 20 strikeouts in April are tied with closers Craig Kimbrel of Boston and Cody Allen of Cleveland for the second-most in the majors among relievers. Houston’s Chris Devenski leads with 32. Parker, a 31-year-old journeyman, recorded 17 consecutive strikeouts to conclude spring training.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura