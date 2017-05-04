Angels center fielder Mike Trout does not start series finale against Mariners

Mike Trout did not start the Angels’ series finale in Seattle on Thursday, hampered by tightness in one of his hamstrings.

It was a rare “recharge day” for the center fielder, according to Angels manager Mike Scioscia. Trout has started at least 157 of the Angels’ 162 games in each of his four full seasons. He has never been placed on the disabled list. This ailment is not expected to end that streak.

When asked why he was not playing, Trout said he was just taking the day off and insisted he felt healthy.

Later, his manager revealed that one of Trout’s hamstrings was tight. Scioscia declined to say which one, but said that was why he did not serve as the club’s designated hitter. He did so on April 15, for what Scioscia then termed a “half-day.”

“When it’s a hamstring, it’s tough to go up there and get your at-bats,” Scioscia said Thursday. “Mike plays a demanding defensive position. When the ball goes in the air, he’s running somewhere for it. So there’s a time when you can soften that load as a preventative tool, like when he DH’d a couple weeks ago.

“But a general rule is that when it’s a lower extremity issue, something as sensitive to what a player needs to do to play his whole game, you definitely want to lean toward giving him a day off.”

The Angels were off Monday, for the first time in three weeks. After Thursday, their next day off is not for two more weeks.

“If this was a playoff game, he’d be playing,” Scioscia said. “But we’re in a stretch of 42 [games] in 44 [days]. That’s a grind at any point, let alone early in the season. So we want to make sure these guys at least have a chance to recover when they can.”

Trout is recording the best statistics of his illustrious career. He is hitting .358 with a .452 on-base percentage and .717 slugging percentage, which would all be career-highs. He entered Friday on pace to hit 45 home runs.

Short hops

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco said the right calf cramp that bothered him during his Wednesday night start felt fine during a session of catch Thursday. Scioscia said the team hoped he’d make his next scheduled start, Monday in Oakland. … The Angels optioned right-hander Brooks Pounders to triple-A Salt Lake to create space on the roster for right-hander Alex Meyer, their Thursday starter.

