Angels' Mike Trout continues his remarkable start to the season with another home run

Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols is nearing 600 home runs and steadily climbing up the all-time RBI leaderboards, and Mike Trout is paying attention to his teammate’s pursuits.

“It seems like every day he’s breaking records,” Trout said. “It seems like every night he passes somebody on the RBI list or hit list.”

Trout is nearing 200 home runs. It’s not nearly the same sort of feat. Eight men have hit 600; 337 have hit 200. But only seven have hit 200 by the end of their age 25-season, which Trout is poised to do.

He hit his 185th Tuesday night against Tampa Bay, his 15th in 42 games this season. Is he aware of his current career homer total?

“Well, yeah,” Trout said. “Because it pops up every day.”

His start to the season is indeed becoming inescapable. With 15 home runs and a league-high 1.218 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, Trout has exceeded even his own outlandish norms. Little about his game, though, seems to be demonstrably different than in years past. The most pronounced difference is his first-pitch swing percentage.

The rate has increased in recent years, but it’s taken another jump in 2017, from 12.2% for his career to 17.2% last year to 24.3% entering Tuesday’s game.

And his Tuesday home run came, again, on a first pitch.

Trout said he is doing nothing differently. His pregame preparation has not changed, and he is spending little time tinkering with his approach and swing.

“For me, I try to limit my time in the cage as much as I can,” Trout said this week. “If I’m in there for a long time, I start thinking, start trying to change things. For me, less is more.”

Umpiring oddity

Angels manager Mike Scioscia has worked in Major League Baseball for nearly four decades. Until Monday in Tampa Bay, he had never seen an umpire reverse his own decision.

Seconds after calling an Angels base runner safe at second base, second-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt admitted he erred and asked crew chief Joe West to reverse the call.

“He was out,” Scioscia said Tuesday afternoon. “I just wanted to know what the parameters were. They had a crew review and changed the call. That was it.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash has far less MLB experience, having debuted as a player in 2002. He told reporters he had not seen such a ruling, either.

“That was new to me,” he said, “but a lot of things are new to me sometimes.”

Short hops

Right-hander Cam Bedrosian will move his rehabilitation from a groin strain to the Angels’ spring-training facility in Arizona, where he’ll begin throwing bullpen sessions. Bedrosian has been out more than a month. … Right-hander Huston Street, out with a lat strain, is eligible to be activated from the disabled list June 1. But he has not yet started a rehab assignment with an Angels minor league affiliate and is thus unlikely to return then. Street continues to pitch in extended spring training.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura