Angels send Jefry Marte to minors, recall C.J. Cron

On Friday afternoon, Angels manager Mike Scioscia discussed the viability of a first-base platoon consisting of left-handed-hitting Luis Valbuena and the right-handed-hitting Jefry Marte.

“On paper, that would make sense,” Scioscia said. “Now, we definitely need to see some production, somebody there swinging the bat to their capabilities.”

By Friday night, the Angels decided they had not seen sufficient production. They demoted Marte to triple-A Salt Lake and, the next afternoon, recalled fellow first baseman C.J. Cron from the same location. They demoted Cron not two weeks ago, saying he needed to bat regularly to regain confidence.

Now, they say Marte needs the same treatment. He has hit .175 with a .592 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 113 plate appearances.

“Just like we talked about C.J. a couple weeks ago, Jefry’s in the same position,” Scioscia said Saturday. “Jefry needs at-bats. I think it worked well for C.J. His confidence level is up. He made the most of his at-bats down there. Hopefully he’ll come back and be the productive hitter we know he can be.”

Cron was not in Saturday’s lineup against right-hander Ervin Santana. In his career, he has registered better statistics against right-handed pitching, but most of his major league opportunities appear likely to come against left-handers.

“We’ll obviously have to spread some at-bats around,” Scioscia said.

“Some guys will have to be competing for at-bats. That’s not a bad thing."

Bedrosian update

The plan was for rehabbing reliever Cam Bedrosian to pitch an inning Friday and an inning Sunday for Class-A Inland Empire, then drive back to Angel Stadium to catch the team bus to the airport for the flight to Detroit.

He may now require another appearance after he permitted two runs Friday and his fastball sat around 93 mph, down from his normal 95 mph. “It’s a possibility,” Scioscia said. “We’re open-ended. What’s best for Cam is going to be what’s best for us. He has normal body fatigue from going out there and getting after it. We want him as close to where he needs to be as possible. If it takes more work, it takes more work.”

Bedrosian said he has not lifted weights with his lower body since sustaining a groin strain in April. That's likely affecting his velocity.

Short hops

The Angels recalled right-handed reliever Damien Magnifico from triple-A Salt Lake and designated right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment. Magnifico, 26, has pitched three innings in the majors, for Milwaukee last season. “This is a fresh arm that will hopefully help us to get over this weekend and see where we are after the off day, Scioscia said. … Outfielder Cameron Maybin, on the disabled list because of a strained oblique, has not yet swung a bat. His availability for next weekend’s series in Houston is now in question. … Right-hander Daniel Wright cleared waivers and was outrighted to Salt Lake.

