Andrelton Simmons' collision with baserunner gives Angels a scare

Not what the Angels needed, another starter going down to injury.

With outfielders Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin on the disabled list, you could understand if the Angels feared the worst when shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Minnesota’s Eduardo Escobar collided at second base, with both going down in a heap and staying there for some time.

Escobar was trying to steal second base and Simmons reached but missed catcher Juan Graterol’s throw, which hit Escobar.

“He hit on the top of my knee,” Simmons said. “It was just a good hit. It numbed me up pretty good. Just sore. I don’t think anything bad. It just takes a second for it to come back.”

Simmons remained in the game and said he simply iced the leg afterward.

“It’s sore,” said manager Mike Scioscia. “It doesn’t look like it’s anything serious right now. He’s going to have a big bruise there.”

Matt Shoemaker is solid

Everything about the Angels’ 7-2 victory over the Twins on Saturday that wasn’t Albert Pujols driven was overlooked, including a strong outing by right-hander Matt Shoemaker.

Shoemaker struck out six batters and gave up five hits, two runs and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had a 5.21 ERA in his first seven starts and a 2.73 ERA in his last five.

“I thought it went pretty well,” Shoemaker said. “The only thing I didn’t like is, you always want to get better. I just got in too many deep counts. Too many balls. Other than that, a really good outing.”

Short hops

The Angels are off Monday before beginning a three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday, but Scioscia said he would not juggle the rotation. “Right now we all feel these guys need the extra day,” Scioscia said. … Reliever Cam Bedrosian pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for Class-A Inland Empire. Bedrosian, out since April 22 because of a right groin strain, could be activated Tuesday. … With the two homers he gave up Sunday, Ricky Nolasco has given up 18, tied for second in the majors and one behind Cincinnati’s Bronson Arroyo. … The Angels optioned right-handed reliever Damien Magnifico to triple-A Salt Lake and recalled right-handed reliever Brooks Pounders.

