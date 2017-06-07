Return of Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian will have to wait for a while

The Angels will have to survive at least one more week without the trio they envisioned as bolstering the back end of their bullpen.

Cam Bedrosian was expected back Tuesday, but instead the right-hander’s rehab assignment stalled when he felt discomfort in his groin, the same injury that forced him to the disabled list nearly seven weeks ago.

After requesting another rehab outing, he warmed up with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday but did not pitch. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that was because of the groin soreness.

“He felt something, walking around the other day,” Scioscia said Wednesday in Detroit. “It’s just gonna push things back a couple days until we can get off of a mound again and make sure that everything’s OK.”

Scioscia said there was not yet a target date for Bedrosian’s return to his rehab assignment. The 25-year-old played catch from 90 feet at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

He initially pulled the muscle during a rare two-inning outing in Houston in April.

Huston Street and Andrew Bailey, the other injured relievers, remain out, with Street planning to make his own rehab appearance Friday.

Fister nearing a return

Veteran right-hander Doug Fister threw 69 pitches over five successful innings for triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and will start Sunday for Salt Lake. Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Fister would probably throw 80 to 90 pitches in that outing.

Fister is inching closer to the major leagues. If he is not promoted by June 21, he has the opportunity under his contract to seek employment elsewhere.

Scioscia said Fister’s velocity was “really good.” Asked for specifics, he said only that it represented an improvement from 2015, when Fister’s fastball averaged 86.1 mph, one of the lowest marks in the sport.

“I don’t want to give out our private TrackMan information,” Scioscia said, “but a little better.”

Observers at Smith’s Ballpark said Fister was most often clocked at 88 and 89 mph.

Short hop

Right-hander Vicente Campos underwent surgery Tuesday to remove bone spurs from his bothersome right elbow. Campos, acquired over the offseason, is on the club’s 40-man roster but has been troubled by arm issues since spring training.

