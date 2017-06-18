Angels' Cam Bedrosian is happy with the velocity of his fastball

That the velocity of Cam Bedrosian’s fastball was a tick or two off from his usual 95-97 mph in his return from a right groin strain Saturday night was more a reason for encouragement than concern for the Angels reliever.

“Honestly, I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got,” said Bedrosian, whose fastball touched 93-94 mph during a one-two-three eighth inning of a 9-0 victory. “I haven’t done anything with my lower body in two months, so it’s gonna take a little while to get back. I’m not worried about it.”

Bedrosian, who opened the season as the team’s closer, went on the disabled list on April 22. An early June setback pushed his return back another two weeks.

Unable to do any leg work during his rehab, Bedrosian will ease his way back into the exercises that will build the lower-body strength he needs to throw his fastball at maximum velocity.

“I have to be careful,” said Bedrosian, who went 2-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 45 games last season before suffering a season-ending finger injury in August. “I don’t want to re-injure anything.”

Converted starter Bud Norris seized the closer role in Bedrosian’s absence. Bedrosian, 25, is focused on regaining his 2016 form, not the ninth-inning role.

“I just want to come in and help the team out,” Bedrosian said. “Whatever role that is, that’s what I’ll look forward to doing.”

For now, Bedrosian will join the mix of relievers manager Mike Scioscia uses to hold late leads.

“A bullpen is always easier to manage when you have an established closer that you keep in that bubble and you can work backwards from, but I think we’re a little bit eclectic down there,” Scioscia said.

“These guys are all doing a terrific job. I think we’ll see that group of guys that we’re counting on to hold leads continue to grow, and Cam is gonna be right in the middle of that, for sure.”

Father’s Day honor

Sunday’s national anthem was sung by Drew Drysdale, the 24-year-old daughter of Don Drysdale, the Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher who died in July 1993, two months after Drew was born.

The performance kicked off a summer tour for Drew Drysdale, who hopes to sing the anthem at all 30 major league stadiums and seek out those who knew her father, who was 56 and a Dodgers broadcaster when he died.

“I think it’s a great tribute to a great man,” said Scioscia, a former Dodgers catcher. “Anyone who knew Don understands what he was about.”

Short hops

With a three-hit day Sunday, Kole Calhoun is batting .358 (24 for 67) over his last 18 games following an eight-for-65 (.123) skid. … Andrelton Simmons stole second in the first inning and third in the sixth, giving him a career-high 12 stolen bases this season. … Right-hander Parker Bridwell will start in place of the injured Matt Shoemaker on Tuesday in Yankee Stadium. Ricky Nolasco and Jesse Chavez are scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Thursday, meaning there is no imminent plan to recall veteran right-hander Doug Fister, who can opt out of his triple-A contract Wednesday.

