Angels put Bud Norris on disabled list, recall Mike Morin

The Angels recently welcomed Cam Bedrosian back into their bullpen, and they expect to do the same with Huston Street this week. But their hope of debuting a complete bullpen was nixed when Bud Norris’ inflamed right knee flared up after he pitched Sunday.

Norris was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and the Angels recalled right-hander Mike Morin from triple-A Salt Lake. Manager Mike Scioscia said he expected Norris to be out only the necessary 10 days.

The knee has bothered Norris for much of the season. Last month in Miami, he had to exit an appearance early because weakness within the joint was preventing him from firing into his delivery. But he expressed confidence he could pitch through it with consistent treatment.

After he relayed his latest feelings Sunday, he underwent an MRI examination, which demonstrated no structural damage, according to Scioscia.

“We wanted to take the chance to take a half-step backwards, let it calm down,” the manager said.

Norris, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January and became their closer after injuries to the three men who entered training camp competing for the spot. In 34 games, he has 42 strikeouts, 13 walks, a 2.43 earned-run average and 11 saves in 13 chances.

Scioscia did not say who he will next entrust with closing opportunities. Even as Norris garnered nearly all of the club’s chances in recent weeks, Scioscia bristled at suggestions that he had anointed Norris the team’s closer.

Bedrosian and fellow right-hander Blake Parker are two plausible candidates.

Change of plans for Mike Trout

Scioscia had said Mike Trout would travel with the team to New York and Boston to rehabilitate his torn thumb ligament while observed by the team’s training staff.

Trout did travel east on the team charter, but he is not with the team. He’s spending the week working out in his hometown of Millville, N.J.

On Tuesday he took his first swings since the injury. When the team travels to Boston on Thursday, he is scheduled to head to Orange County and begin hitting off of a tee. Trout developed the plan in tandem with two club training staffers.

“We had a couple things outlined about what he might do,” Scioscia said. “They all felt he’d get more done going back to the West Coast for the weekend, as opposed to Boston, where there’s no cage and not a lot that he’s going to be able to get out of there.”

Short hops

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker played catch for the first time since he exited early from a start last Wednesday with a forearm strain. He said the strain is feeling better. His hope is to start Sunday in Boston, the next time his rotation spot is up. … No decision has been announced aboutDoug Fister. The right-hander can opt out of his contract if he’s not called up Wednesday. Fister has been pitching for Salt Lake.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura