Alex Meyer, back from triple-A Salt Lake, will start for Angels against Washington

The Angels opted to extend their starting rotation back to the standard five sooner than their schedule required. Right-hander Alex Meyer arrived in Anaheim on Tuesday, and he will start Wednesday against Washington, the team that once drafted him.

After Meyer lost a start earlier this month in Minnesota, the Angels demoted him to triple-A Salt Lake, citing the space provided by their schedule this month and a need for him to work on unspecified things.

Meyer, 27, made one start for Salt Lake and allowed four runs in five innings. He walked two and struck out seven. In his 12 big league starts this season, walks have consistently been Meyer’s undoing.

The Angels do not need a fifth starter until July 29, but their manager, Mike Scioscia, hinted over the weekend that he would use one before then.

Veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco had been scheduled to start Wednesday. Instead, the Angels will supply him with two extra days of rest for his Friday start against Boston. And fellow right-handers JC Ramirez and Parker Bridwell will receive the same additional rest before they start over the weekend.

Skaggs’ schedule

In his first game action since April 28, left-hander Tyler Skaggs threw 3 2/3 innings on Monday in the Arizona League. Recovered from his oblique strain, Skaggs struck out six and did not walk anyone.

Next, he’ll start Saturday for Salt Lake and attempt to complete four innings. Scioscia said Skaggs will then require at least one more start before he pitches for the Angels, meaning he won’t return until August at the earliest.

Back in Anaheim on Tuesday, Skaggs said he felt fine.

Shoemaker’s status

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker has not yet been cleared to start throwing. Though he said Tuesday that he is feeling better, the state of his posterior interosseous nerve syndrome is such that he can still feel where the nerve is compressed in his right forearm.

Asked if he felt that he could resume throwing any day now, Shoemaker said, yes, “100%.” But he understands the condition could return after he is asymptomatic.

“Last time it happened, we didn’t do anything wrong and it just came back,” he said. “So I think we’re a little more cautious now, which is really frustrating, because I just want to get out there and pitch.”

Short hops

Right-hander Garrett Richards (biceps nerve irritation) continues to play catch. He was cleared Friday to throw for the first time since April 5. Scioscia said he is still taking “baby steps.” … Reliever Huston Street has not yet thrown since a groin strain forced him to the disabled list two weeks ago Wednesday. He initially expected to be back in the majors by now. … The Major League Baseball Players Assn. selected shortstop Andrelton Simmons as the Angels’ winner for the annual Heart and Hustle Award. He had previously won it while with Atlanta.

