Angels report: Andrelton Simmons' hitting moves him up the ranks of the best shortstops

As he batted for the first time Wednesday, Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons had not made an out in six consecutive chances. Before his sixth-inning groundout, he extended the stretch to eight, four from the franchise record.

Still, he finished the night hitting .300 with a .352 on-base percentage and .456 slugging mark. All three numbers are career highs. Simmons’ defense has always made him valuable, but this run is thrusting him into the realm of all-around shortstop stars Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa.

“I won’t say that I’ve figured out hitting, because that’s, like, a cursed thing to say,” Simmons said. “But I do have a better idea of what to do most of my at-bats. I can see the ball better, recognize certain pitches better than I used to.”

When opposing pitchers fall behind him, Simmons awaits fastballs. When they are ahead, he expects off-speed offerings. Because he has eliminated his leg kick for a toe tap, he can sometimes switch his expectations mid-flight without harming his chances.

And when he gets what he wants, he swings with more intensity.

“Maybe before I would swing hard, but not with the same intentions, trying to just get a hit, instead of a double,” Simmons said. “Now, I feel better, where I might as well try.

“If I get that pitch, I can swing harder. Well, not swing harder, but I can try to do more. I can try to hit it in the gap, not just try to shoot it for a single, find a hole.”

Simmons does not recall a game or a series where everything clicked. Rather, he believes he made gradual strides throughout May. On May 12, his statistics started to trend up from a .231 batting average. They have not stopped.

He described a freeing feeling.

“You go up there trying to be the guy that helps the team, instead of just the guy that’s not getting in the way,” Simmons said. “When you’re not swinging the bat that well, for me, it’s like, ‘I just don’t want to be a quick out.’ I feel like I can help now.”

Simmons famously hit 17 home runs in his first full season, 2013, and then 15 the next three years combined. This season, he is again on pace for 17.

“He’s got surprising power, obviously,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “The thing we like about is, he’s using the whole field. When he’s getting pitches to drive, he’s squared more of them up this year. They’re going a long way.”

Short hops

The Angels recalled right-hander Brooks Pounders from triple-A Salt Lake and optioned left-hander Jose Alvarez. They needed additional relief after starter Jesse Chavez lasted only 2 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 11-inning loss. …Left fielder Cameron Maybin, who sprained his right knee July 18, is doing “pretty aggressive plyometrics” as he rehabilitates the injury, Scioscia said. He has not yet taken swings or run the bases. …Trying to return from a shoulder injury that has cost him most of his season, right-hander Andrew Bailey has stalled in triple A, unable to pitch without pain. Scioscia said Bailey is traversing “turbulent water.”

