Word about Shohei Ohtani's frustrating stuff is getting around

Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) said he is very close to ramping up his rehabilitation to include throwing. On the disabled list retroactive to April 1, the right-hander was injured after his first start… The single-A Burlington Bees beat Quad Cities on Friday 28-7, with prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh hitting grand slams and combining for six hits and 15 RBIs. The Bees finished with 24 hits, eight days after being no-hit by Beloit.