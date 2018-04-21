Word about Shohei Ohtani's frustrating stuff is getting around

He wouldn't name names, but Andrelton Simmons admitted that at least two opponents have expressed exasperation over Shohei Ohtani.
"A couple of them have told me, 'I'm over this guy already,' " the Angels shortstop said. "We've just laughed about it."
Those opponents almost certainly were Oakland Athletics, since the source of their aggravation was Ohtani's devastating split-finger pitch.
And that's the biggest issue as the rookie deals with the most famous blister in baseball. The split-finger pitch is the one most affected by the condition.
Ohtani had a light workout in the bullpen Friday afternoon and then started as the designated hitter against San Francisco.
He's scheduled to threw a regular bullpen session Sunday, with the Angels still optimistic that he will make his next pitching start, probably Tuesday in Houston.
"He looks pretty good right now," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He feels much better. I think we got him out in time last start where it didn't get any worse."
Ohtani was pulled after two innings and 66 pitches Tuesday against Boston as the blister surfaced as a problem.
Without his split-finger pitch, Ohtani's arsenal is compromised. Many observers already have placed it among the best pitches in the sport.
Barria to rejoin team
Rookie Jaime Barria was rewarded for winning his big league debut April 11 by being demoted back to triple-A Salt Lake.
The right-hander will rejoin the Angels on Sunday and make his second start in the finale against the Giants.
He limited Texas to one run and one hit over five innings in a game the Angels won 7-2. But because the team needed a roster spot for another starter, Barria was sent down.
Short hops
Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) said he is very close to ramping up his rehabilitation to include throwing. On the disabled list retroactive to April 1, the right-hander was injured after his first start… The single-A Burlington Bees beat Quad Cities on Friday 28-7, with prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh hitting grand slams and combining for six hits and 15 RBIs. The Bees finished with 24 hits, eight days after being no-hit by Beloit.