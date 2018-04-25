Zack Cozart is getting used to moving around the Angels' infield

He was a shortstop for life, until he became a third baseman for the Angels, until the team was forced to move him to second.
Except on Monday, when Zack Cozart was, out of necessity again, returned to short.
That all this shifting around hasn't been the slightest distraction for the Angels is a tribute to a veteran committed to more than just his own comfort level.
"I knew what I was signing up for," said Cozart, who was back starting at third base Tuesday. "I've said from the get-go that whatever the teams needs at the time I'm going to do it."
In his seventh full season, Cozart never had played anywhere but short until signing with the Angels in December.
The plan was for him to play second until general manager Billy Eppler worked out a deal to acquire Ian Kinsler from Detroit. Cozart then agreed to move to third.
But because of injuries to Kinsler and, on Sunday, to shortstop Andrelton Simmons, the Angels have had to move Cozart around to plug the holes.
He has started 13 games at second, eight at third and one at short. And uttered not one peep about any of it publicly.
"I'd prefer to play third more because that's my main position," Cozart said. "The circumstances that we've had haven't allowed for that. But I'm fine with it. That's what I pride myself on, putting the team ahead of everything."
Etc.
Mike Trout's first-inning homer gave him 10 for the season, a franchise record through the first 24 games. Trout has homered in seven of the Angels' eight series. … Matt Shoemaker (forearm) was scheduled to continue throwing Tuesday in Anaheim as he gradually attempts to work his way back.