Angels reliever Wood diagnosed with a damaged UCL

The Angels received more bad injury news when reliever Blake Wood was diagnosed with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament.
Out for the past month with what the team called an elbow impingement, Wood will seek a second opinion. He's expected to miss significant time.
"It's a shame," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's worked very hard and thrown the ball very well." Wood threw hard and without pain during three rehabilitation appearances but wasn't recovering at a normal pace.
On Monday, the Angels sent the right-hander for tests that revealed the damage, a tear on the graft where he had elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2012.
The news of Wood's injury came on the same day fellow reliever Keynan Middleton had elbow ligament replacement surgery. The Angels also lost starter JC Ramirez to a damaged UCL and surgery in April.
No update on Rivera's knee
The Angels had no update Tuesday on the severity of backup catcher Rene Rivera's knee inflammation. Rivera went on the disabled list Sunday and was replaced on the roster by rookie Jose Briceno.
General manager Billy Eppler said he hopes to know more regarding Rivera later this week.
Suarez among Angels promotions
The Angels promoted several minor leaguers, including pitcher Jose Suarez, who was sent to triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
In 38 2/3 innings this season, the 20-year-old left-hander has struck out 69 and walked nine.
Also promoted to Salt Lake was first baseman Matt Thaiss. Third baseman Taylor Ward will join the Bees after he comes off the double-A disabled list with a cut finger.
Infielder Luis Rengifo and outfielder Brandon Sandoval were moved up to double-A Mobile and outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh to single-A Inland Empire.
The Angels also traded former big leaguer Chris Carter to Minnesota and requested unconditional release waivers on Ryan Schimpf.
Ohtani to pitch Sunday
Shohei Ohtani is set to make his next pitching start Sunday at Yankee Stadium. New York's scheduled starter that day is Masahiro Tanaka … Matt Wise, the Angels' minor league pitching coordinator, will serve as bullpen coach while Scott Radinsky is away from the team for undisclosed reasons … Parker Bridwell has returned to the rotation at Salt Lake. He pitched three innings Friday for the Bees after missing time with an elbow issue.