Angels reliever Wood diagnosed with a damaged UCL

Shohei Ohtani is set to make his next pitching start Sunday at Yankee Stadium. New York's scheduled starter that day is Masahiro Tanaka … Matt Wise, the Angels' minor league pitching coordinator, will serve as bullpen coach while Scott Radinsky is away from the team for undisclosed reasons … Parker Bridwell has returned to the rotation at Salt Lake. He pitched three innings Friday for the Bees after missing time with an elbow issue.