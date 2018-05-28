One grand swing by the Tigers' James McCann changed Tyler Skaggs' outing in a hurry

Shohei Ohtani didn't play Monday but threw his heavier bullpen session and remains "penciled in" to start Wednesday, Scioscia said. …One day after making his Angels debut with two shutout innings against the New York Yankees, reliever Ian Krol was designated for assignment. Right-hander Akeel Morris was promoted from triple-A Salt Lake. …Shortstop Andrelton Simmons was briefly shaken up diving to stop an infield single in the third but stayed in the game.