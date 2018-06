Angels' first-round draft pick Jordyn Adams gets a taste of the majors

Mike Trout hit 23 home runs through the Angels’ first 73 games, putting him on pace to hit 50 this season. The only other player in club history to hit 23 homers in the first 73 games: Albert Pujols in 2015, when he made the only All-Star appearance of his seven-year Angels career. Pujols finished that season with 40. … The Angels claimed right-handed reliever Deck McGuire and assigned him to triple-A Salt Lake. McGuire, 28, has been designated by the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers in the past 10 days. ... The Angels designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment.