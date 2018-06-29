Angels can't hold onto lead in 4-2 loss to Red Sox

The Angels picked up a run in the eighth off of Joe Kelly, who walked Trout to start the inning followed by back-to-back singles by Upton and Pujols. Both were still on first and second with one out when Andrew Benintendi made a catch that kept Los Angeles from tying it. Fletcher hit a hard shot to left that was headed to the Green Monster until Benintendi ran it down and reached behind him and caught the ball just before it could hit the scoreboard. Red Sox fans gave Benintendi a standing ovation before Chris Young flew out to center to end the inning.