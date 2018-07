Francisco Arcia has a debut to remember

In their last two games, the Angels scored 23 runs on 30 hits, 16 for extra bases. They also homered four times in each game. … The Toronto Blue Jays claimed pitcher Oliver Drake off waivers. … Pitcher Dayan Diaz was reinstated from the restricted list and sent to Class A Inland Empire. … Patrick Sandoval, acquired Thursday from the Astros in the Maldonado trade, is ranked as the Angels’ No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was not among the Astros’ top 30.