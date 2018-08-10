Angels place Mike Trout on the DL

The Angels placed Mike Trout on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of lingering inflammation in his right wrist.
Trout was scheduled to take batting practice before the Angels’ game against Oakland with the hope that he could return to the lineup.
Under baseball’s rules, the Angels were able to make the move retroactive to Monday, meaning the earliest he could return now is Thursday when the Angels open a four-game series against the Rangers in Texas.
Trout was injured Aug. 1 against Tampa Bay when he slid into third base awkwardly. He originally thought he would need only a few days to recover.
Instead, his symptoms have persisted, even after receiving a cortisone injection this week.
The game Friday against the A’s will mark the eighth straight Trout has missed. The Angels are 4-3 during that stretch, including a just-completed three-game sweep of Detroit.