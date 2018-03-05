Justin Upton gets his first spring homer and Angels beat Rockies 7-6

ON THE MOUND: Matt Shoemaker started and pitched 2 1/3 innings before being lifted. He gave up three runs and four hits. In the second inning, Shoemaker surrendered back-to-back homers to Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson. Lefty reliever Ian Krol's rough spring continued when he gave up two runs and two hits while retiring two Rockies. If Krol opens the season in the minors, he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent on May 1. Jose Alvarez, who was the Angels' lone left-hander in the bullpen in 2017, followed Krol with a 1-2-3 inning. Jaime Barria pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three of the seven batters he faced. The right-hander is considered one of the organization's top prospects.