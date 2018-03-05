Justin Upton gets his first spring homer and Angels beat Rockies 7-6

The Angels beat Colorado 7-6 on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 5-5 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Justin Upton had a two-run homer (his first of the spring) and an RBI double as the Angels came back from trailing at one point 5-0. Backup catcher Rene Rivera had a two-run triple. Jabari Blash also had his first home run. Chris Carter had two hits and scored two runs.
ON THE MOUND: Matt Shoemaker started and pitched 2 1/3 innings before being lifted. He gave up three runs and four hits. In the second inning, Shoemaker surrendered back-to-back homers to Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson. Lefty reliever Ian Krol's rough spring continued when he gave up two runs and two hits while retiring two Rockies. If Krol opens the season in the minors, he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent on May 1. Jose Alvarez, who was the Angels' lone left-hander in the bullpen in 2017, followed Krol with a 1-2-3 inning. Jaime Barria pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three of the seven batters he faced. The right-hander is considered one of the organization's top prospects.
EXTRA BASES: For just the third game this spring, manager Mike Scioscia started most of his regulars. … Starting catcher Martin Maldonado didn't play after appearing Saturday night in the Angels' game in Peoria.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Cincinnati at 12:05 p.m. Monday at Goodyear Ballpark. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.